“Will & Grace” Releases First Promo Shot For Brand New Season 9

If you have not heard the news, Will & Grace will be returning next year for a brand new 10 episode season.

In September, the cast gathered for a 10-minute web special covering the presidential election, urging fans to go out and vote. That special, compounded with an enormous fan response prompted the network to look into rebooting the series.

Okay, NOW it's official! Will & Grace – The Reunion is Coming https://t.co/2rSlObBYDt via @YouTube — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) January 18, 2017

If you aren’t excited yet, the show just released the first promo shot for its brand new season, which shows the principle cast looking just as glamorous as ever!