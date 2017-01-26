Canine Corner: Cash

Meet Cash! He was found stray and brought to a Texas shelter where he waited for someone to save him. After his foster mom saw his picture he was quickly brought into the LHS adoption program.
(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)
Cash is a one-year-old, 70-lb. Lab mix with a sweet, loving disposition. He’s a big, goofy boy with a heart of gold! He is in a home with two personal dogs, other foster dogs, and a cat. He would do great with older kids as he still has a lot of puppy energy. He also loves to play with toys. Cash is such a wonderful boy and is eager to please!
He is neutered, micro-chipped, current on vaccines and heartworm-negative. He is also crate- and house-trained.
If you are interested in meeting this handsome, lovable guy, please complete an online application at http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/ and they will contact you asap about the status of your application.
See Cash in action!
