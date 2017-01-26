Canine Corner: Cash

January 26, 2017 10:39 AM By Sybil Summers
Meet Cash! He was found stray and brought to a Texas shelter where he waited for someone to save him. After his foster mom saw his picture he was quickly brought into the LHS adoption program.

Cash is a one-year-old, 70-lb. Lab mix with a sweet, loving disposition. He’s a big, goofy boy with a heart of gold! He is in a home with two personal dogs, other foster dogs, and a cat. He would do great with older kids as he still has a lot of puppy energy. He also loves to play with toys. Cash is such a wonderful boy and is eager to please!

 

He is neutered, micro-chipped, current on vaccines and heartworm-negative. He is also crate- and house-trained.

If you are interested in meeting this handsome, lovable guy, please complete an online application at http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/ and they will contact you asap about the status of your application.

See Cash in action!

 

You can see all of the LHS dogs available for adoption or make a tax-deductible donation here.

