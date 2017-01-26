Cards Against Humanity Wants To Hire Former President Barack Obama As Their CEO

Ever played Card Against Humanity? It’s a great party game, but it’s not what you would call “family friendly.”

Now, can you imagine former President Barack Obama sitting down with Michelle to play a few rounds? Maybe they invite Biden and Clintons. Ha! Yeah, that scenario is highly unlikely. However, that’s not stopping the makers of the game from offering Obama a job.

The Chicago-based company put an ad in the Chicago Tribune, looking for a new CEO. While the job description didn’t specifically mentioned Obama, but the requirements are what you would call Presidential. The ad reads…

Strong public speaking skills

Steady disposition, remains cool under pressure

Willing to inherit the consequences of eight years of irresponsible spending

Excellent negotiator able to deal with stubborn opposition

Experience hunting terrorist masterminds

Minimum eight years experience President of the United States of America or equivalent nation

Strongly prefer the first black editor of Harvard Law Review

Must currently hold a national approval rating of 57.2% or higher

Passed comprehensive healthcare reform

Natural born citizen of the United States

Grab a copy of the Trib today to check out our full page ad for a new CEO. We're hoping the right candidate will reach out: CardsAgainstHumanity.com/CEO A photo posted by Cards Against Humanity (@cardsagainsthumanity) on Jan 23, 2017 at 12:08pm PST

No word yet on whether or not Obama is interested in the gig.