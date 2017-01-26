Cards Against Humanity Wants To Hire Former President Barack Obama As Their CEO

Ever played Card Against Humanity? It’s a great party game, but it’s not what you would call “family friendly.”
Now, can you imagine former President Barack Obama sitting down with Michelle to play a few rounds? Maybe they invite Biden and Clintons. Ha! Yeah, that scenario is highly unlikely. However, that’s not stopping the makers of the game from offering Obama a job.
The Chicago-based company put an ad in the Chicago Tribune, looking for a new CEO. While the job description didn’t specifically mentioned Obama, but the requirements are what you would call Presidential. The ad reads…
Strong public speaking skills
Steady disposition, remains cool under pressure
Willing to inherit the consequences of eight years of irresponsible spending
Excellent negotiator able to deal with stubborn opposition
Experience hunting terrorist masterminds
Minimum eight years experience President of the United States of America or equivalent nation
Strongly prefer the first black editor of Harvard Law Review
Must currently hold a national approval rating of 57.2% or higher
Passed comprehensive healthcare reform
Natural born citizen of the United States
No word yet on whether or not Obama is interested in the gig.