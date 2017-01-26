Coyote Ugly To Hold Auditions This Weekend For New Fort Worth Location

January 26, 2017 7:09 AM
Filed Under: Audition, Bar, Bartender, coyote search, coyote ugly, dance, DFW, Drinks, food, Fort Worth, local, saloon, Texas

A brand new Coyote Ugly saloon will open its doors in Fort Worth next month, and this weekend they will be holding a “Coyote Search” looking for their next bartenders.

The saloon is looking for applicants who can answer a simple question, as made famous by the 2000 film based on the bar: “Can you keep a beat, pour a drink, and look good doing it?”  Coyote Ugly founder Liliana Lovell also offered some advice to any potential applicants, as well as clarifying what exactly they are looking for with these auditions.  She wrote, “I look for personality and charisma first and foremost. If I don’t want to hang out with you for 30 seconds, why would a customer want to be stuck with you for hours?”  She also explains that Coyote Ugly is more than just a bar, and is an international brand involved in reality shows and Hollywood movie, although she stresses the biggest mistake girls make is walking into the audition looking for cameras.  “I don’t want girls that just want to be on TV.  This is a real job, I expect a lot from my staff, but they will have an experience unlike anything else they have ever done.”

Auditions will be held on the 28th and 29th of this month from Noon to 5pm both days at 3005 Bledsoe St. in Fort Worth.  No bartending or dancing experience is required, as the bar will train the right applicants!

Via DFW.com

