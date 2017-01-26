Dick Van Dyke Remembers Mary Tyler Moore: “We Changed Each Other’s Lives For The Better.”

For five seasons, Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore portrayed married couple Rob and Laurie Petrie on the acclaimed The Dick Van Dyke Show.

Just hours after his television wife passed away, surrounded by her close friends and family, Van Dyke wrote a touching tribute online, saying that he and Mary Tyler Moore changed each other’s lives for the better.

There are no words.

She was THE BEST!

We always said that we changed each other's lives for the better.

I… https://t.co/Xm8OBbQQ8j — Dick Van Dyke (@iammrvandy) January 26, 2017

In an article for The Hollywood Reporter by Matthew Beloni, as told by Van Dyke, the 91-year-old recounted the unbelievable talent and energy Mary Tyler Moore brought to the set. “I don’t know what made her comic timing so great. On Dick Van Dyke, we had Morey Amsterdam and Rose Marie, both of whom were old hams and had razor-sharp timing, and mine wasn’t bad either. But Mary just picked it up so fast. She had us all laughing after a couple of episodes. She just grabbed onto the character and literally turned us into an improv group, it was so well-oiled. That show was the best five years of my life.”

The entire, incredibly touching tribute can be read HERE.

Via People