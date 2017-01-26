Dog Has Successfully Predicted Every 2017 NFL Playoff Winner So Far

If you’re looking to place a bet on the Super Bowl coming up in a couple of weeks, you might want to consult an Australian cattle dog from Pittsburgh named Yowie.

Yowie has correctly predicted the winner of every NFL playoff game this season, and her owner Jeffrey Smee has filmed and out every single prediction video on YouTube.

Smee thought of the idea after watching videos of Paul the Octopus from the Oberhausen Sea Life Aquarium predicting World Cup winners. Smee told People, “Hey, why not give this a try with Yowie. I figured the Super Bowl would be the best thing to try since it’s the biggest sports event around (at least in America). She has no past experience predicting anything except storms and people coming to our front door, but I just figured, let’s give it a try and see how far we can go.”

Yowie’s Super Bowl prediction will be posted on YouTube January 31st.

Via People