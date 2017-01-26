Elton John to Write Music for ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Musical Just Announced

January 26, 2017 1:16 PM
Filed Under: Broadway, Elton John, Musical, The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada was just announced to be a musical and Elton John will be writing the music for it. Producer Kevin McCollum announced Thursday John will be composing the music for the stage adaptation while Paul Rudnick will write the story. John has composed music in the past for other Broadway hits like The Lion King and Aida.

While no set timeline has been given, it’s part of a big push by movie studios Fox Stage Productions and Rocket Entertainment to adapt films for the stage. Of these, include Mrs. Doubtfire as well.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live