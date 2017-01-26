Elton John to Write Music for ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Musical Just Announced

The Devil Wears Prada was just announced to be a musical and Elton John will be writing the music for it. Producer Kevin McCollum announced Thursday John will be composing the music for the stage adaptation while Paul Rudnick will write the story. John has composed music in the past for other Broadway hits like The Lion King and Aida.
While no set timeline has been given, it’s part of a big push by movie studios Fox Stage Productions and Rocket Entertainment to adapt films for the stage. Of these, include Mrs. Doubtfire as well.