Heinz Is Trying To Make The Day After The Superbowl A National Holiday

January 26, 2017 5:12 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 1037, Heinz, SMUNDAY, Super Bowl

The day after the Super Bowl is arguably one of the least productive days of the year, next to maybe New Years Day. Well the condiment company Heinz has a great idea. They’re trying to make the day after the game, Feb. 6th, a national holiday.

The company decided to not have a Super Bowl ad, instead they will use the $5 million it costs for a 30 second to give all their employees the day off on Monday.

They even started a Change.org campaign asking congress to make that Monday a national holiday. With only 21,000 out of the 100,000 signatures needed they’re a ways away but stranger things have happened.

They’re calling it SMUNDAY and its quickly picking up speed.

Via UPROXX

