Lifetime’s ‘Britney Ever After’ Britney Spears Biopic Releases Movie Poster

January 26, 2017 2:57 PM
Filed Under: Biopic, britney ever after, Britney Spears, Lifetime

The highly anticipated Britney Spears biopic, Britney Ever After has released a movie poster for it. The film, set to premiere on Saturday, February 18th, Britney’s rise, fall and road back to success. The singer will be played by actress Natasha Bassett.

It has been stated that Spears does not support the flick. In an interview with US Weekly, Spears’ rep reported she, “will not be contributing in any way, shape or form to the Lifetime biopic, nor does it have her blessing.” Other actors for this include Nathan Keyes as Justin Timberlake and Clayton Chitty as Kevin Federline.

 

