Longtime U2 Stage Designer on ‘Joshua Tree’ Tour 2017

January 26, 2017 10:51 AM
Filed Under: Joshua Tree, U2, U2 Tour 2017, Willie Williams

No doubt longtime stage designer for U2 and tour mate, Willie Williams has been an integral part of U2’s success. Had the group and Williams never crossed paths, their career could’ve panned out way differently. Set director, Willie Williams, has been creating stages for U2 as far back as 35 years ago during the October tour in 1982. As U2’s popularity rose exponentially so did Willie’s ability to create even more elaborate stage designs. Williams has been responsible for the multimedia overload of 1992-1993’s Zoo TV Tour, 1997-1998’s PopMart, Elevation Tour in 2001, and Vertigo 2005-2006.

Williams is also very well known for creating the biggest stage in rock history for U2 360° in 2009.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Williams is asked whether staging for the next leg of Innocence + Experience Tour will be any similar to the staging in the past in which he responded with, “That was always the plan, of course. But it was going to follow within months originally, where now it will be two years later. There will be all sorts of compelling reasons to keep the same staging since I feel like we only scratched the surface of what we could do with that. But two years will have gone by and the world is an entirely different place. But we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live