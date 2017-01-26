Meet The New Gerber Baby Riley

New year, new Gerber baby. This year’s winner of the annual Gerber Baby Photo Search contest is 7-month-old Riley from Lewis Center, Ohio.

Riley was selected by judges from a pool of over 110,000 submissions. His parents, Kristen and Devin Shines, get to take home a $50,000 prize and $1,500 in Gerber Children’s wear. Kristen had this to say:

“Originally, my husband laughed at me for entering the contest because there were so many submissions!” Kristen stated in the official press release. “Now, we have the opportunity to start a college fund for our beautiful baby boy.”

You’ll be able to see Riley in debut 2017 Gerber add.

Via Huffington Post