Meet The New Gerber Baby Riley

January 26, 2017 3:40 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 1037, Gerber Baby, Riley

New year, new Gerber baby. This year’s winner of the annual Gerber Baby Photo Search contest is 7-month-old Riley from Lewis Center, Ohio.

Riley was selected by judges from a pool of over 110,000 submissions. His parents, Kristen and Devin Shines, get to take home a $50,000 prize and $1,500 in Gerber Children’s wear. Kristen had this to say:

“Originally, my husband laughed at me for entering the contest because there were so many submissions!” Kristen stated in the official press release. “Now, we have the opportunity to start a college fund for our beautiful baby boy.”

You’ll be able to see Riley in debut 2017 Gerber add.

Via Huffington Post

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live