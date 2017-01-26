‘Salt Bae’ Opening Restaurants in New York and London

The internet’s latest overnight sensation, Nusret Gökçe, was not going to let his quick fame go to waste. The Turkish restaurant owner recently announced he will be opening up restaurants in both New York and London. Nusret blew up online after footage of his carefully cutting steak and flamboyantly throwing salt became viral, hence the name “Salt Bae.”

In an interview with Turkey’s Hürriyet Daily News, Nusret did mention that although he does not speak any other foreign languages, he is able to “communicate with people through meat.”

Check out his butchery skills below: