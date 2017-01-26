Spy In The Wild TV Show Uses Animatronics & Tiny Cameras To Get Up Close To Otters

January 26, 2017 3:35 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: animatronic animals, Cameras, Documentary, extreme close up

Nature documentaries just got a whole lot more fun.

Just about everyone enjoys a good nature series, such as Planet Earth or Sharks, but this takes filming creatures in the wild to an entirely new level. How? Through the use of very life-like animatronic animals – including remote-controlled monkeys, prairie dogs and warthogs.

The secret is that each contains a tiny camera, allowing extreme up-close filming – amongst animals that think they’re investigating one of their own kind. They even put a tiny camera inside a fake nut, held by a fake squirrel.

In this case, the micro-camera gets next to a raft of otters – because who doesn’t want to see something called “Spy Otter”.

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live