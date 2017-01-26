Spy In The Wild TV Show Uses Animatronics & Tiny Cameras To Get Up Close To Otters

Nature documentaries just got a whole lot more fun.

Just about everyone enjoys a good nature series, such as Planet Earth or Sharks, but this takes filming creatures in the wild to an entirely new level. How? Through the use of very life-like animatronic animals – including remote-controlled monkeys, prairie dogs and warthogs.

The secret is that each contains a tiny camera, allowing extreme up-close filming – amongst animals that think they’re investigating one of their own kind. They even put a tiny camera inside a fake nut, held by a fake squirrel.

In this case, the micro-camera gets next to a raft of otters – because who doesn’t want to see something called “Spy Otter”.