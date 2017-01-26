Top Chef To Hold Auditions For 15th Season In Dallas

January 26, 2017 7:37 AM
Filed Under: auditions, Bravo, competition, Cooking, Dallas, DFW, local, Top Chef

Top Chef is packing its knives and heading to Dallas to hold a new round of auditions for its 15th season.

The nationwide casting call includes meet-and-greets with current contestants, including Knife Dallas’ John Tesar, who at one point was called the “Most Hated Chef in Dallas” in a D Magazine article.

Auditions will be held at Knife Dallas on February 4th from 10am to 3pm.  Knife is located at 5680 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, and any interested applicants should email topchefcasting@magicalelves.com and schedule an appointment.

The 14th season of Top Chef is currently airing, with a new episode scheduled for Thursday nights on Bravo.

For anymore information on the casting call, you can head to Bravo TV’s website HERE.

Via Guide Live

