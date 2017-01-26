Tostitos’: Breathalyzer In A Bag

Just in time for the Super Bowl, Tostitos’ is releasing a ‘party safe’ bag. The bag will be able to tell if you’ve been drinking and will even help you get home safe.

Created by Goodby Silverstein & Partners, the bag is equipped with a sensor and microcontroller which is programmed to detect even the smallest amount of alcohol on your breath. If you have been drinking the bag will turn from a green circle to a red steering wheel and a “Don’t Drink and Drive” message.

You can even tap your phone to the bag to call an Uber. Tostitos’ partnered with Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving to give people $10 off Uber rides during and after the Feb. 5th game.

Via ADWEEK