Turkish Folk Singer Claims To Be The True Father Of Adele

Turkish folk singer Mehmet Asar is claiming to be the true father of singer Adele, and says he has the evidence to prove it.

Asar, 52, lives in the Aegean resort town of Bodrum, and claims that he met Adele’s mother, Penny Adkins, while she was vacationing there in July, 1987. Asar told Doğan News Agency, “I gave Penny Adkins and her friends a tour of the bays of Bodrum and Pamukkale over two weeks. She introduced herself to me as a nurse. We liked each other and had an affair for two weeks. She extended her vacation and returned to England one month later. She later came back to Bodrum twice and stayed for one month.”

Asar says that Adkins asked him to come to England with her, but he wanted to stay in his hometown. They continued to talk on the phone for a few weeks after they separated, but eventually lost contact. Asar explains the physical attributes he shares with Adele, including “the third and the fourth finger of Adele resembled his conjoined fingers,” and “the intonations in her songs were likely genetic.”

Asar invited both Adele and Adkins to Turkey for a holiday, and wants nothing more than Adele to know the truth.

