1 In 12 Million Millenials Would Disown Their Familes To Become Famous

A new survey shows that there really is no telling what millenials would do in order to achieve fame.

More than a quarter would quit their current jobs, 27% would move to another country for fame, and probably most surprising, one in 12 would completely disown their families in order to achieve fame.

Mary Jane Bulseco, COO and co-founder of Clapit who conducted the survey, attributes the increased desire of fame due to the rise of social media. She said in the report, “There’s no doubt that social media is making fame more desirable than ever before for today’s generation. Social media platforms have democratized the talent discovery process, allowing for people of all ages and talents to share their work with the world. No longer do celebrities solely live on stages and movie screens, but they are born in their homes and are accessible to us in ours.”

Some of the report’s key findings are below:

Millennials might be seeking new career paths with almost one third of millennials (30%) revealing they would rather be famous than become a lawyer and almost one quarter (23%) would rather be famous than be a doctor

with almost one third of millennials (30%) revealing they would rather be famous than become a lawyer and almost one quarter (23%) would rather be famous than be a doctor Unlike previous generations, more millennials are delaying marriage and kids for the sake of their career. In fact, Clapit revealed that one in nine millennials would rather be famous than get married and one in six would forego having children for the possibility of fame

In fact, Clapit revealed that one in nine millennials would rather be famous than get married and one in six would forego having children for the possibility of fame Fame might be the new college degree with one in 10 millennials revealing they would rather be famous than go to college or graduate

with one in 10 millennials revealing they would rather be famous than go to college or graduate Fame knows no borders with just over one quarter (27%) of millennials would move to another country to become famous.

just over one quarter (27%) of millennials would move to another country to become famous. Fame trumps both family and love with one in 12 millennials revealing they would completely detach themselves from their family to become famous and one in 14 would break up with their significant other for the hopes of gaining fame

To read the full report, you can head to Clapit’s website HERE.

Via Complex