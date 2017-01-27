Denton Nail Salon Offers Premium Manicures, Cocktails, And Karaoke!

Yesterday, the ribbon was cut and doors officially unlocked to DFW Nail Bar, a nail salon located in Denton that not only features complimentary cocktails for its customers, but also has karaoke.

Owner Jennifer Tran told Dallas Observer, “We traveled the world and visited many resorts and spas and came up with the nail bar concept. At DFW Nail Bar, you can relax, party and sing karaoke. Life is short, so spoil yourself.”

Tran has more than 25 years experience operating a nail bar, and DFW Nail Bar will offer everything from body wraps, hair removal and Swedish-Thai massage to reflexology, facials and eyelash extensions. It’s a 5,000 square-foot facility with 15-foot nail bar that includes more than 500 polishes, six facial and massage rooms, two rooms with showers, a private party room and a liquor license. The drinks are complimentary, and there is a limit of two per customer, although Tran assures us that they are strong.

DFW Nail Bar is located at 2900 Wind River Lane Suite 134, Denton. They are offering 20% of all services until January 31st, and offer 10% discounts on parties. Tran says, “We can host all kinds of events and parties. Corporate, bridal showers, retirement, birthdays, girls day out and more.”

Via Dallas Observer