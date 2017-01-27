DFW’s Boy Epic Is Locally Grown And Will Soon Be Nationally Known

Locally grown, Boy Epic will soon be nationally known.

The video for his single “Kanye’s In My Head” dropped today, and if you have not heard this track, drop everything and check it out right now!

I've got a side that no one knows.. #KanyesInMyHead (Official Video) is now up! https://t.co/ZksmJi1lgE — Boy Epic (@BoyEpic) January 27, 2017

Boy Epic feels a deep connection with the audiences he performs with, and hates stages that separate him from the crowd. He said in an interview, “I think stages give the impression that I’m better than everyone else and I don’t like that. I like to look at the faces in my audience and be on the same level.”

He wants everyone who listens to his music to feel comfortable with themselves, too. He continued, explaining the message behind his music, “Be comfortable with who you are as a person. I think that everyone has been through personal struggles and that’s ok but I want my music to make people feel alive and to smile.”

We’re rooting for him!

Via Outword Magazine