DFW’s Boy Epic Is Locally Grown And Will Soon Be Nationally Known

January 27, 2017 9:52 AM
Filed Under: boy epic, Dallas, DFW, kanye's in my head, local, music, new

Locally grown, Boy Epic will soon be nationally known.

The video for his single “Kanye’s In My Head” dropped today, and if you have not heard this track, drop everything and check it out right now!

Boy Epic feels a deep connection with the audiences he performs with, and hates stages that separate him from the crowd.  He said in an interview, “I think stages give the impression that I’m better than everyone else and I don’t like that.  I like to look at the faces in my audience and be on the same level.”

He wants everyone who listens to his music to feel comfortable with themselves, too.  He continued, explaining the message behind his music, “Be comfortable with who you are as a person.  I think that everyone has been through personal struggles and that’s ok but I want my music to make people feel alive and to smile.”

We’re rooting for him!

Via Outword Magazine 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live