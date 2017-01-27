Drew Carey’s 11-Year-Old Son Started A Fire During An Anti-Trump Protest

Last week, a little boy made the news after admitting he started a fire during an anti-Trump protest. In an interview with Fox News, the kid seemed pretty proud of himself and included a statement saying…

“Screw our President.”

Well, come to find out, that little boy named Connor is the son of The Price is Right host, Drew Carey.

While Carey hasn’t said anything publicly about the incident, TMZ is reporting that Drew and Conner’s mother were not happy with their son. According to Carey family insiders, Connor did get in quite a bit of trouble for his actions, which included a chat about his language.

Apparently, Connor just got caught up in the emotions of the event and got a bit carried away in the moment.

