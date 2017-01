Pop star and recent Billboard record breaker, Ed Sheeran, just made the cover of British GQ magazine. And in typical Sheeran fashion, Ed shared a sassy tweet about it:

GQ worst dressed 2012 to 2016 cover, i am wearing a hoodie as i type this #inspiration #hashtag — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 26, 2017

If you don’t remember, Sheeran was once featured in a 2012 GQ issue….for worst dressed. Oh how the tables have turned.

Thanks @BritishGQ for the cover x A photo posted by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jan 26, 2017 at 1:51pm PST

The best part about Sheeran is his humility and his fans seem to think so, too.