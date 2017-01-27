Fort Worth Fire Department Named As One Of The Best In Nation

The Fort Worth Fire Department is receiving some national recognition, having just been given a Class 1 rating from Insurance Services Offices. Fort Worth Fire Lt. Kyle Falkner told CBS Thursday, “It’s an indication that we’re able to deliver world class fire protection to our community and we want to say ‘thank you.'”

March 1st 2017 will be historic for FW That's the day we become an ISO Class-1 Fire Dept. 1 of only 240 in USA #FWSafe #Top.005% pic.twitter.com/mobyB0usDj — Fort Worth Fire Dept (@FortWorthFire) January 26, 2017

Insurance Services Offices evaluates public protection organizations and entities, and in the over 40,000 municipal operations, Fort Worth and Houston were the only major cities to receive a top rating.

Congrats to the @cityoffortworth @FortWorthFire department on improving the public protection classification rating to ISO level 1! pic.twitter.com/QnyLGfoqFP — Betsy Price (@MayorBetsyPrice) January 25, 2017

A great achievement for FW. We are proud to serve the citizens 24/7/365. A Class 1 rating puts us in the top 2% in the nation https://t.co/UqaFLN3nm1 — FWfirefighters (@FWfirefighters) January 25, 2017

This Class 1 designation from the ISO brings along with it the opportunity to see insurance premium rates decline for For Worth homeowners and business operators. Lr. Falkner continued saying, “The expectation is they will see a lower insurance cost, not only for homeowners, but the business community.”

Congratulations, y’all!

Via CBS