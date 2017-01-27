Fort Worth Fire Department Named As One Of The Best In Nation

The Fort Worth Fire Department is receiving some national recognition, having just been given a Class 1 rating from Insurance Services Offices. Fort Worth Fire Lt. Kyle Falkner told CBS Thursday, “It’s an indication that we’re able to deliver world class fire protection to our community and we want to say ‘thank you.'”
Insurance Services Offices evaluates public protection organizations and entities, and in the over 40,000 municipal operations, Fort Worth and Houston were the only major cities to receive a top rating.
This Class 1 designation from the ISO brings along with it the opportunity to see insurance premium rates decline for For Worth homeowners and business operators. Lr. Falkner continued saying, “The expectation is they will see a lower insurance cost, not only for homeowners, but the business community.”
Congratulations, y’all!
Via CBS