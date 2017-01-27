Here’s How To Score All The Free Food On Your Birthday!

Everybody knows the best part of your birthday is receiving a free meal at your favorite restaurant, unfortunately this goes hand in hand sometimes with the restaurant’s staff singing a birthday song to you.

No matter, you’ll always suffer that brief embarrassment for a free meal, right? One man decided to take full advantage of free birthday giveaways, and was able to rack up nearly $100 dollars in free treats from various restaurants and eateries, all because it was his birthday.

Yoshimura said in his video, “Although I’m not a big fan of birthdays, I am totally willing to take full advantage of it.”

Watch below, as he ventures from Denny’s to score a free Grand Slam to Krispy Kremes for some doughnuts!

Via NY Post