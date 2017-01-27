Justin Timberlake Feels “Humbled” By First Oscar Nomination

Justin Timberlake has received a nomination from almost every major award, although two have eluded him his entire career, a Tony, and an Oscar. With this year’s Academy Award nominations, however, JT may have to make room for one of those awards on his shelf.

Timberlake was nominated for Best Original Song, for his work on “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” which was created for the animated film Trolls. Timberlake not only wrote four original songs for the film, he co-produced the soundtrack, and voiced the character “Branch.” “Can’t Stop the Feeling” became the most downloaded song of 2016 in May of last year!

SPEECHLESS. WOWOWOW!!!!!!! Thank you SO MUCH @TheAcademy for this nomination for #CantStopTheFeeling ‼Congrats to ALL the nominees!! -JT — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 24, 2017

Timberlake revealed that his wife broke the news to him the morning of, after recovering from a late night at the studio. He told Deadline “We were just giddy this morning, and I’m still like in a tornado. I’m just really honored and grateful they recognized the song. I’ve honestly been walking around today thinking, ‘Did that happen?’” Timberlake also explain how he feels “humbled” by the nomination, and how the nearly year-long postive response to to the song has been overwhelming, and important during this time. “I’m really humbled by the whole thing. I think most of all, I was excited the whole year that people responded to the song. Now more than ever we need something that puts a kick in someone’s step and unites us through a good feeling.”

