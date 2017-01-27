Justin Timberlake Feels “Humbled” By First Oscar Nomination

January 27, 2017 8:53 AM
Filed Under: Academy Awards, cant stop the feeling, Justin Timberlake, Nomination, Oscar, Trolls

Justin Timberlake has received a nomination from almost every major award, although two have eluded him his entire career, a Tony, and an Oscar.  With this year’s Academy Award nominations, however, JT may have to make room for one of those awards on his shelf.

Timberlake was nominated for Best Original Song, for his work on “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” which was created for the animated film Trolls.  Timberlake not only wrote four original songs for the film, he co-produced the soundtrack, and voiced the character “Branch.”  “Can’t Stop the Feeling” became the most downloaded song of 2016 in May of last year!

Timberlake revealed that his wife broke the news to him the morning of, after recovering from a late night at the studio.  He told Deadline “We were just giddy this morning, and I’m still like in a tornado.  I’m just really honored and grateful they recognized the song.  I’ve honestly been walking around today thinking, ‘Did that happen?’”  Timberlake also explain how he feels “humbled” by the nomination, and how the nearly year-long postive response to to the song has been overwhelming, and important during this time.  “I’m really humbled by the whole thing.  I think most of all, I was excited the whole year that people responded to the song.  Now more than ever we need something that puts a kick in someone’s step and unites us through a good feeling.”

Via Deadline

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live