Latest Drinking Game Involves Playing Russian Roulette With Tasers

January 27, 2017 5:08 AM
Filed Under: Bar, drinking, game, russian roulette, San Francisco, stun gun, taser

The latest craze in the San Francisco drinking scene is gathering your friends and coworkers around for an innocent game of Russian Roulette.  Don’t worry, though.  It’s not like the participants are all the way crazy, they only just use stun guns.

Much like regular Russian Roulette, the players have a one in six chance of receiving an electric shock, but there doesn’t appear to be any sort of structure or rules to the drinking game.  They’re just drinking beer and waiting to see if they are one of the unlucky ones.

Hey, works for us.  Video’s funny, and it doesn’t appear that there is any permanent damage.  One of the players holds the stun gun to his head after all, so it can’t be that dangerous.

Check it out below!

Via NY Post

