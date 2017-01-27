Mama June Promises A Complete Emotional And Physical Transformation After New Reality Show

Mama June is ready to reveal her brand new look. Starting on February 24, a seven part docuseries entitled Mama June: From Not to Hot will begin airing on WEtv. Viewers will watch Mama June undergo an extensive round of plastic surgeries and intense workouts in order to completely transform her life physically and emotionally.

Mama June told People, “After the weight loss surgery, I’m going to look completely different. I’m scared, too.” Mama June decided to take control of her life after Sugar Bear cheated on her; she decided that was the turning point. Along with her on the ride, of course, will be her daughters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Shannon and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, who not only provide the emotional support she needs, but will also discourage their mom from cheating on her goals and not divulging in her temptations.

The series will also document Mama June heading back into the dating world after learning that Sugar Bear is readying to walk back down the aisle. WEtv president Marc Juris said in a statement, “We are pleased to show viewers a new side of Mama June as she transforms her body, and her life, while still maintaining her signature sense of humor. We are rooting for her as she goes on her amazing journey and we know the audience will too.”

Via People