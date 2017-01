Need some motivation to keep that 2017 New Year’s resolution? Well look no further than YouTube user Isou Dw.

Isou decided to spend 2016 getting into shape, and boy was he successful. Luckily for us he documented the weight loss in a YouTube video.

His 2016 weight loss results should be a huge inspiration to everyone who is looking to shed a few pounds in 2017. You can do it!