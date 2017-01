We have our first official Super Bowl LI commercial. If you put your betting money on Mr. Clean…you win $1,000! *Just kidding, we don’t have that kind of money.

This ain’t your momma’s Mr. Clean either. Let’s see, how do we explain it? Mr. Clean is now a sexy bald man who cleans your house!

Ummmmmm, is it hot in here? Has Mr. Clean always been this ripped? What about those tight white pants? That butt? OMG! Cleaning just got weird!