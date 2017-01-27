The Best Reactions to Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ Video

January 27, 2017 11:35 AM
Filed Under: humor, Taylor Swift, Vevo, Zayn Malik

The video for Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s new track “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” just released and fans are freaking out. The music video goes like this: shot at London’s St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel, the two singers walk about the hotel room singing about heartbreak. Cute, right? But the video takes a wild (and kind of weird) turn with Zayn trashing the hotel room and destroying everything in sight while Taylor lounges around in this sexy black lingerie. The video ends with the two of them reuniting under the strobe light.

But the best part about this all has to be the reactions from fans everywhere:

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live