The Best Reactions to Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ Video

The video for Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s new track “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” just released and fans are freaking out. The music video goes like this: shot at London’s St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel, the two singers walk about the hotel room singing about heartbreak. Cute, right? But the video takes a wild (and kind of weird) turn with Zayn trashing the hotel room and destroying everything in sight while Taylor lounges around in this sexy black lingerie. The video ends with the two of them reuniting under the strobe light.

But the best part about this all has to be the reactions from fans everywhere: