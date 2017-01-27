This Kid Beatboxes While Playing the Recorder With His Nose

We all have hidden talents, and sometimes we take boring things like a recorder and turn it into a really cool thing. Remember playing the recorder in elementary school and thinking it was really boring?
This fifth grader not only plays the recorder through his nose, but he also drops some sick beatboxing in the mix. Here’s the little legend both playing the recorder and beatboxing.
