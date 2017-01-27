Tostitos’ New “Party Safe” Bag Can Detect Alcohol On Your Breath

January 27, 2017 11:09 AM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: dont drink and drive, party safe, pary bag, Superbowl, tostitos, Uber

Tostitos, we applaud you!

The Super Bowl is easily one of the biggest parties of the year. Everyone has a party whether or not your team is in the big game. It’s day to fill up on food and drink a lot of beer.

What’s important here is knowing when you’ve had too much to drink. The last thing we want is for anyone to drive home drunk. But how do you know when you had a little too much to drink? What if we told you there was a Blood Alcohol Level test right on the Tostitos bag!

OMG! How is it possible no one has thought of this idea until now?

Ladies and gents, we give you the “Party Safe” bag! If the sensor picks up alcohol from your breath, a giant red steering wheel will pop up on the bag, telling you “Don’t drink and drive.” Not only that, but it will give you a code for an Uber.

Unfortunately, the bag only detects alcohol at this point, not how much you’ve had. However, who’s to say that we will have a full on detector in the near future. The idea behind the bag is to prevent drunk driving.

 

