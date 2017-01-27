Willy Wonka & Chocolate Factory Gets An Honest Trailer

January 27, 2017 2:25 PM
Filed Under: Gene Wilder, Honest Trailer, Screen Junkies, willy wonka and the choclate factory

It’s a safe bet that the majority of people have seen Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory. No, not that terrible remake with Johnny Depp. We’re talking about the original, with Gene Wilder. The one with that insane LSD moment in the tunnel.

It’s one of the greatest movies of all time. Or at least we thought it was. You guessed, the Screen Junkies, just ruined Willy Wonka with an Honest Trailer.

It’s a movie of pure children’s wish fulfillment that wasn’t afraid to also scar you for life. How does Uncle Joe go from being bedridden to dancing? Then you have Gene Wilder, who manages to turn a candy factory into a deadly game. Oh and there’s a super random cameo with Michael Bolton.

Enjoy!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live