Willy Wonka & Chocolate Factory Gets An Honest Trailer

It’s a safe bet that the majority of people have seen Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory. No, not that terrible remake with Johnny Depp. We’re talking about the original, with Gene Wilder. The one with that insane LSD moment in the tunnel.

It’s one of the greatest movies of all time. Or at least we thought it was. You guessed, the Screen Junkies, just ruined Willy Wonka with an Honest Trailer.

It’s a movie of pure children’s wish fulfillment that wasn’t afraid to also scar you for life. How does Uncle Joe go from being bedridden to dancing? Then you have Gene Wilder, who manages to turn a candy factory into a deadly game. Oh and there’s a super random cameo with Michael Bolton.

Enjoy!