Women Claims To Have Cured 5,000 Blind People By Licking Their Eyeballs

January 27, 2017 9:35 AM
80-year-old Hava Celebic claims to be a spiritual healer.

She says she has cured over 5,000 people, of all nationalities and walks of life, from their blindness by licking their eyeballs.  She learned this ability from another woman named Hava, and after dousing her tongue in alcohol, can remove irritating materials like metal, coal, sawdust from the eyes.

A video of Hava in action is below, and if you have a queasy stomach when it comes to elderly women licking people’s eyeballs, you might want to avert your eyes.

Hava is concerned locals will cut out her tongue after she passes to carry on her magical healing powers, as her children do not wish to carry on the power themselves.  Hava told the Mirror Online that her children do not possess the gift, because they “are too disgusted to put their tongue on someone’s eye.”

Same.

Via Sunday World

