Sir John Hurt Of ‘Harry Potter’ And ‘Alien’ Fame Reportedly Dead At 77

Legendary British actor (and Hollywood legend) Sir John Hurt has apparently passed away at the age of 77. Cause of death: pancreatic cancer.

He was a two-time Oscar-nominated actor: for his roles in The Elephant Man (scene below) and Midnight Express.

But most people will remember him from Alien (watch his famous scene below: VIEWER ADVISORY), three Harry Potter films (scene below) and V for Vendetta. I just saw him in the Oscar-nominated Jackie the other day (he was amazing).

Hurt was knighted just two years ago: he was a UK citizen.

