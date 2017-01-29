“Flip Or Flop” Stars Want To Continue Show After Upcoming Divorce

January 29, 2017 7:33 AM
Filed Under: christina, Design, divorce, El Moussa, Flip Or Flop, HGTV, Home, reality, Tarek, Television

Tarek and Christina El Moussa are committed to their HGTV program Flip or Flop.  Though recently filing for divorce, the pair seemingly has no reservations about continuing the work together on more episodes of their house flipping reality series.

A source close to the couple and to the program told TMZ that HGTY executives will closely monitor Flip or Flop’s ratings before making a final decision on the future of the series.  There have been very preliminary talks of spin-off shows featuring the hosts, but nothing is set in stone.

The couple married in 2009, and though they “secretly” split in May 2016, and filed for divorce the following January.  They explained their situation to People in a statement following the announcement of their separation, “Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage.  We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution.  There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

Via People

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live