Hamilton Coming Soon To Dallas Summer Musicals!

The Broadway sensation and Tony Award winning musical Hamilton for finally make its way to the DFW as part of Dallas Summer Musicals.

DSM’s interim managing director David Hyslop told Dallas News that they were thrilled to receive the call that Hamilton would be heading to the DFW. He said, “You didn’t hear me shouting and screaming?” as he received the call.

Hamilton begins a national tour in San Francisco in March and will be in Houston in April 2018 before coming to Dallas.

More information can be found on Hamilton’s Dallas Summer Musicals page HERE.

Via Dallas News