Hundreds Donate To Erect Statue To Honor Beloved Cat That Would Visit Neighborhood Grocery Store

Brutus was no ordinary kitty. For years, he would greet patrons of a Morrisons grocery store in the town of Stanley in England. Unfortunately, Brutus succumbed to Polycystic Kidney Disease earlier this month, after being diagnosed with the incurable disease in 2013.

Brutus was so beloved, a crowdfund campaign was started with the goal of raising enough funds to build a statue outside the store so people can still say hello and have something to remember him. Brutus’ owner Claire Owens started the campaign, which as of now has already amassed nearly half of its goal. She wrote on the campaign page, “He delighted children and adults alike with his cheeky ‘cattitude,’ investigating shopping in people’s trolleys as they left the store, jumping into cars to investigate, sneaking down the pet food aisle to see what kind of offers were on, and just generally being there daily for everyone to love and fuss.”

Executives from Morrisons have been in contact with Owens and have discussed the best ways to honor Brutus. A spokesman from the store said, “Brutus was much loved by our customers and colleagues and he will be greatly missed. We’ll be meeting with Claire to plan a permanent memorial at the store so everyone can remember him.”

Via UPI