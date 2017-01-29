Watch Justin Bieber Getting Checked at NHL All-Star Celebrity Game

January 29, 2017 6:29 PM
Filed Under: All-Star, Chris Pronger, Justin Bieber, NHL

The NHL All-Star celebrity game puts pro hockey players on the same rink as actors and musicians, and this is where golden moments like this one get birthed. Bieber learned the hard way just how physical ice hockey really can be. Pro defenseman, Chris Pronger, who’s about 6 foot tall and approximately 220 pounds, checked Bieber into the boards. Although not as tough looking as it could’ve been, it was interesting to watch nonetheless.

Bieber was a great sport about it though to which he commented, “this is one of the highlights of my life. For real.”

