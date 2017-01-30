Actor Mahershala Ali Gives An Emotional SAG Speech About Persecution

Actor Mahershala Ali stole the SAG Awards last night. He took the stage for Male Actor in a Supporting Role for “Moonlight,” with what seemed like a determined purpose. Not that he knew he would win, but that there was clearly something weighing on his heart.

As he hit the podium, the audience seemed to pick up on the Ali’s mood. The audience got very quiet. In front of his friends, family, and peers, without saying anything derogatory or hateful against President Trump, talked about the persecution of his character in “Moonlight.”

He also took that moment to share a story from his own life. His mother, who is an ordained minister wasn’t exactly happy when he told her that he was converting to Muslim. But they were able to put those things to the side and continue to love each other. Ali said…