Four Seasons To Launch Texas Music Themed “Outlaw Taproom” In February

The Four Seasons Resort in Las Colinas has undergone another renovation.

Next month, the resort will open their latest indoor-outdoor bar called the “Outlaw Taproom.” The bar is not only a nod to the hotel’s signature restaurant “Law,” but to the outlaws of Texas music that embody the “wild, rugged spirit of the state’s landscape.”

The bar will feature hundreds of photographs that embody the spirit of Texas musicians, as well as wall-mounted images of guitars, and books about Texas music will adorn the coffee tables. Outlaw Taproom will replace the more sports oriented “Bar 19.”

Four Seasons general manager Dirk Burghartz loves the relationships between Law and Outlaw Taproom, and lauded the latter’s Texas theme. He said in a press release, “Guests and locals now have a distinctively Texan bar to mingle, relax, and just hang out at.”

Via Culture Map