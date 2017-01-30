Here’s the First Look at New All-Female Ocean’s 8 Movie

January 30, 2017 1:13 PM
Filed Under: Awkwafina, Cate Blanchett, Movies, Ocean's 8, Oceans Eleven, Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, sarah paulson

Oceans 8, a spinoff from the Ocean’s trilogy, just released its first all-female cast photo and it’s bada**.  The cast includes Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean (more affirmation she could be Danny Ocean’s sister); Cate Blanchett as Lou; Rihanna as character Nine Ball; Mindy Kaling as Amita; Awkwafina as character Constance; Helena-Bonham Carter as Rose; Anne Hathaway as character Daphne Kluger; and Sarah Paulson as Tammy. This solid female cast photo shows the women posing in a subway. Imagine walking into this scene?

While we don’t know much about the plot just yet, looking at this photo is making us excited. The movie is set to hit theaters June 2018.

