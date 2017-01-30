New Kit Kat Sushi Kills Two Cravings With One Stone for Better or Worse

January 30, 2017 12:13 PM
Filed Under: japan, Kit Kat, Sushi, Tokyo

Just when you think you’ve seen it all…Kit Kat in Japan recently released these sweet sushi treats and will be made available to the public this week. We’ve seen all kinds of sushi before: sweet, savory, unnecessary, you name it. But this is a new take on sushi we haven’t seen before. Japan has stepped up the cute food game again. The Kit Kat sushi rolls come in three flavors: Maguro (tuna), Tamago (egg), and Uni (sea urchin). While these flavors inspire these creations it doesn’t necessarily mean the treats will taste like this. Toyko’s first Kit Kat shop ever is set to open February 2 and will sell limited quantities of these treats. The Kit Kat rolls each sit on a bed of puffed riced and wrapped with seaweed.

Hey, if you have 3,000 yen (US $26) to spare, you could kill two cravings with one stone for better or worse.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live