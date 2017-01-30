New Kit Kat Sushi Kills Two Cravings With One Stone for Better or Worse

Just when you think you’ve seen it all…Kit Kat in Japan recently released these sweet sushi treats and will be made available to the public this week. We’ve seen all kinds of sushi before: sweet, savory, unnecessary, you name it. But this is a new take on sushi we haven’t seen before. Japan has stepped up the cute food game again. The Kit Kat sushi rolls come in three flavors: Maguro (tuna), Tamago (egg), and Uni (sea urchin). While these flavors inspire these creations it doesn’t necessarily mean the treats will taste like this. Toyko’s first Kit Kat shop ever is set to open February 2 and will sell limited quantities of these treats. The Kit Kat rolls each sit on a bed of puffed riced and wrapped with seaweed.

Hey, if you have 3,000 yen (US $26) to spare, you could kill two cravings with one stone for better or worse.