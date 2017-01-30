New Phone Scam Makes You a Victim with One Word

January 30, 2017 11:44 AM By Tanner Kloven
As thieves get smarter and crooks get better at making victims, there’s a new phone scam that may make you a victim with just one word. “Can You Hear Me?” is a scam the Better Business Bureau warns people to hang up immediately.

According to the BBB,

“You receive a recorded call from someone who provides an introduction and identifies the business or agency they supposedly represent. After the introduction, the recording will ask if you can hear the caller clearly. If you answer “yes” there’s a possibility that the scam artist behind the phone call has recorded you and will use your agreement to sign you up for a product or service and then demand payment. If you refuse, the caller may produce your recorded “yes” response to confirm your purchase agreement.”

The easiest way to avoid being scammed is to not say anything and simply hang up on unsolicited automated, “robocalls” from organizations or businesses. Avoid answering any questions if you’re unsure of the caller and never press any buttons when prompted.

The BBB reminds us, no government agency will ever solicit for the National Do Not Call Registry.

If you’re already registered on the DNC list, make note of the violating call and report them to BBB Scam Tracker and the FTC’s Do Not Call List.

