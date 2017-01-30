North-Carolina Based Rise Biscuits & Donuts Heads to DFW

Carrollton has Mozart Bakery & Cafe, Highland Park has Mustang Donuts, but what about Allen? Seems Allen is one of the few left deprived of a solid doughnut shop. That is soon about to change. North-Carolina based Rise Biscuits & Donuts just announced it will be opening its doors in Allen later this year. The donut shop is known for its creative, always-changing menu of doughnut flavors like pineapple basil and crème brulee. But that’s not all that’s served at Rise. They’re also known for their buffalo and pork loin sandwiches.

While there’s no set date when the shop will open, we can’t wait to feed our sweet tooth with all kinds of doughnuts.