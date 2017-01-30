Pac-Man Pioneer and Namco Founder Masaya Nakamura Dead At 91

Masaya Nakamura, fouder of the video game company Namco which is behind the most popular arcade game of all time Pac-Man is dead at the age of 91. He reportedly died over a week ago on the 22nd, but his death was only just announced by Namco today.
Nakamura founded Namco in 1955 as a company operating mechanical horses on the roof of a department store. After undergoing a variety of changes and expansion Namco grew to be Japan’s third largest video game developer. Pac-Man was invented by Toru Iwatani in 1980, started as an arcade game and has become a cultural phenomenon, spanning incredible merchandise sales, a television program, theme parks, and even appearances in films.
Details of Nakamura’s death were not made readily available.
Via Variety