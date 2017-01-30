Pac-Man Pioneer and Namco Founder Masaya Nakamura Dead At 91

January 30, 2017 8:07 AM
Filed Under: founder, japan, masaya nakamura, namco, Pac-Man, Video Game

Masaya Nakamura, fouder of the video game company Namco which is behind the most popular arcade game of all time Pac-Man is dead at the age of 91.  He reportedly died over a week ago on the 22nd, but his death was only just announced  by Namco today.

Nakamura founded Namco in 1955 as a company operating mechanical horses on the roof of a department store.  After undergoing a variety of changes and expansion Namco grew to be Japan’s third largest video game developer.  Pac-Man was invented by Toru Iwatani in 1980, started as an arcade game and has become a cultural phenomenon, spanning incredible merchandise sales, a television program, theme parks, and even appearances in films.

Details of Nakamura’s death were not made readily available.

Via Variety

