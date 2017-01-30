Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Go Public with Relationship

By Hayden Wright
Selena Gomez and the Weeknd have captured the public imagination with their budding relationship — and she’s finally taken the match-up public on Instagram. The most-followed woman in the world shared a video of her new beau chilling on a boat in Italy. The black-and-white clip doesn’t reveal much about their vacation, but it’s unmistakably Abel Tesfaye.
News outlets have recently published photos of Seleeknd in Florence, seeing the sights and enjoying some quality time. It’s Gomez’ own post that seals the deal: We’ll take the heart-eye emoji as a resounding new-love announcement.
📹 @selenagomez: 😍 https://t.co/DzfQLZtktD—
Selena Gomez News (@SelGomezNewsCOM) January 30, 2017
📷 January 28: Selena seen having dinner with The Weeknd in Florence, Italy [GP] tmblr.co/Z5Zjvv2Hq-TAO—
Selena Gomez News (@SelGomezNewsCOM) January 30, 2017
