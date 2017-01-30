Stranger Things Wins, But Winona Ryder Steals The Show At 2017 SAG Awards

While there were plenty of speeches speaking of the current political climate at last night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, none were as impassioned as the one given by Stranger Things’ David Harbour.

The series grabbed the prize for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series, and joined by the seemingly the entire cast and crew, Harbour took the mic, and called to his action his fellow actors, artists, and creators, saying their craft is more important than ever.

David Harbour: "I had a lot of feeling and thoughts this past week and I wanted to express them" https://t.co/DrbXxb1zgc #SAGawards pic.twitter.com/4ibX6tuFeh — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 30, 2017

Though Harbour’s speech was incredibly powerful, nobody can focus on anything but the facial expressions made by Winona Ryder.

Winona Ryder’s expressions during David Harbour’s acceptance speech deserve their Own SAG Award. pic.twitter.com/nv85QNjh8w — Pooja Pilankar (@Pooja_Pilankar) January 30, 2017

I am very much Winona Ryder at the SAG Awards pic.twitter.com/A2SOfccIyA — TV's Zach Faust (@Zach_Faust) January 30, 2017

Someone needs to make a gif of Winona Ryder's facial reactions right now. #sagawards #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/GkDajzIto5 — Margit Detweiler (@Margit) January 30, 2017

Did her facial expressions take away too much from the speech? They definitely were distracting, but is it a case of Winona being Winona?

She and Millie Bobby Brown were both nominated for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In a Drama Series, but lost to Claire Foy from The Crown.

Via Huffington Post