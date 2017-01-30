Stranger Things Wins, But Winona Ryder Steals The Show At 2017 SAG Awards

While there were plenty of speeches speaking of the current political climate at last night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, none were as impassioned as the one given by Stranger Things’ David Harbour.
The series grabbed the prize for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series, and joined by the seemingly the entire cast and crew, Harbour took the mic, and called to his action his fellow actors, artists, and creators, saying their craft is more important than ever.
Though Harbour’s speech was incredibly powerful, nobody can focus on anything but the facial expressions made by Winona Ryder.
Did her facial expressions take away too much from the speech? They definitely were distracting, but is it a case of Winona being Winona?
She and Millie Bobby Brown were both nominated for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In a Drama Series, but lost to Claire Foy from The Crown.
Via Huffington Post