The Salt And Ice Challenge Is The Latest Craze Back To Prove Teeangers Don’t Think Things Through

January 30, 2017 7:41 AM
Filed Under: burn, Challenge, Damage, Dumb, eraser challenge, salt and ice, skin, Teenagers

The “Salt and Ice Challenge” is an internet craze that once again is sweeping the teenage world.  This challenge requires a participant to mix salt and ice together and place it somewhere on their skin and hold it their as long as they can.  When combined, the two can cause mild to severe pain, sometimes resulting in a trip to the hospital for first or second degree burns, and in the worst case permanent nerve damage.

So, I did the salt and ice challenge today because I'm an idiot. :/ #saltandice #challenge #saltandicechallenge

A video posted by Tarynn Stacy (@little_t_tarynn) on

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children in the United Kingdom sent out a warning to parents asking them to carefully watch and monitor their kids’ behavior, and warn them of the potential dangers these challenges can cause.

It may seem like a great chance to test your might against your friends, but no good comes from this challenge.  It hurts, really hurts, and can cause permanent damage.

Via Womanista

