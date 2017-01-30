This New Dating App Aims to Include People With Disabilities

Glimmer is a new dating app that aims to create a more transparent environment for online dating, especially for people with disabilities. Other dating apps like Tinder and Bumblebee that can really stress superficial judgements pose a challenge for those with disabilities. Most profile formats on dating apps today make it very difficult for those to disclose such disabilities, and if they do, there’s the fear of being passed over.

The app that launched about a month ago isn’t just for those with disabilities. The app’s promise is to “go beyond just looks and connect users based on shared interests and lifestyles.”

Glimmer was founded by Geoffrey Anderson who was inspired by his younger brother that has cognitive disabilities. Glimmer aims at normalizing openly discussing all aspects of life including disabilities.