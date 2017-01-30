Woman Surprised By Redbox Random Act Of Kindness, Connects With Donor On Facebook

When a women opened the copy of Deepwater Horizon she just rented from Redbox, she was shocked to find the sleeve packed with a little more than the DVD.

Inside the case were five folded $2o bills, along with a handwritten note from a man named Marcos, who wrote that every month he gives $100 that he would normally spend on himself to a random stranger, asking only that whoever receives the money puts it to good use.

My mom was just hoping to relax & enjoy a movie, but instead God blessed her with more. Marcos whoever you are, God bless you. @redbox pic.twitter.com/Jxk6uzjwZ0 — Liz ❤️ (@lifeaslizz__) January 28, 2017

And in the greatest twist of fate, Marcos’ niece found the twitter post and contacted Liz, and then Marcos himself showed up.

That is my uncle and he's the kindest person I know!!! Glad he could help your family! 💗 https://t.co/0wVOw8HK10 — kaylee (@kaylee_h5) January 29, 2017

So great!

Via Twitter